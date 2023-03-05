BJP to kick off 'Ashirwad yatra' in Mumbai Lok Sabha constituencies

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a 'yatra' to connect with people in all six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai in phases beginning Sunday, the party's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar said.

Two Lok Sabha seats will be covered on the first day, two on March 9 and the remaining two on March 11, with party leaders visiting key temples and other sites to connect to people, the Bandra MLA told reporters.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and then ally, Shiv Sena (undivided), had won three constituencies each in Mumbai.

The BJP won Mumbai North, Mumbai North East, and Mumbai North Central seats, while the Shiv Sena emerged victorious in Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, and Mumbai North West.

Among the three MPs of Shiv Sena from Mumbai, MPs from Mumbai South Central, Rahul Shewale, and Mumbai North West, Gajanan Kirtikar, are with the Eknath Shinde faction, which was recently recognised as the original Shiv Sena by the Election Commission.

Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant is part of the Uddhav Thackeray faction.