BJP protests against Delhi government over Feedback Unit case

"They are wearing binoculars and spying on the people. Who gave them the right to constitute a feedback unit? How could they set up a committee unconstitutionally? What is this secrets service fund? How have they appointed 38 people? How could they constitute a committee without the LG?" Vijay Goel asked the Delhi government while speaking to ANI.

He further alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led- Aam Aadmi Party would "waste people's money" to spy on the BJP leaders, Opposition, Union Ministers, and Sansads.

"They ofcourse have kept binoculars at each house. I even feel that they might have kept an eye on their own MLAs as well to know about their whereabouts. I want a Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into it," he added.

Speaking further, Goel said: "He should answer where have they set up binoculars and rest everything will come to the fore during the probe."

During the protest, the members were heard sloganeering against Kejriwal as "Kejriwal teri tanashahi nahi chalegi" and "Jasoosi kand par Kejriwal pe karyawahi ho"

The raging protestors were also seen carrying posters have pictures of Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia and some had written allegations over them against the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, Delhi LoP Rajvir Singh Bhiduri also asked CM Kejriwal about the competent authority with whose permission they constituted the said committee.

"The Kejriwal government was spying on the officials of the Raj Niwas, MPs and MLAs of BJP's Delhi unit. If they are doing this, Kejriwal should tell if he has permission from any competent authority.

The Delhi L-G has appealed to the President to file an FIR against the chief of the department and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is already an accused in multiple cases of corruption.