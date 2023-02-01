Ruling Cong in Chhattisgarh terms Budget `disappointing'

RAIPUR: The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday termed the Union Budget as ''disappointing'', saying it did not offer any relief to the common people.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not propose any measures to curb inflation, said state Congress communications wing head Sushil Anand Shukla.

"This budget is for those who earn high income, not for the poor. It is going to disappoint people as there are no provisions giving them relief. The budget is misleading,'' he added.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh, on the other hand, welcomed the budget saying it will take the country to a new dimension of development. "When the entire world is going through a recession, India has emerged as a role model for the world in its #AmritKaal under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.

Today India's economic condition is commendable in the midst of global recession, #AmritKaalBudget will take our country to a new dimension of development," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

"In #Budget2023, Finance Minister has started PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana. The scheme will encourage artisans and craftsmen while it will also create employment opportunities in the small scale industries and improve the quality of products," he said in another tweet.