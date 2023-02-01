Union Budget Live updates: 'PAN to be used as common Biz identifier'

157 new nursing colleges will be established in colocation with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
I look forward to a time when the #UnionBudget is a non event. Just an annual administrative exercise. A mature economy needs policy stability, not constant tinkering. This hype & drama is so unnecessary! Just put it out on the website & do away with the reading.— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) February 1, 2023
A sniffer dog sniffs copies of #UnionBudget2023 that have been brought to the Parliament.
Copies of #UnionBudget2023 arrive at the Parliament.
Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi begins at Parliament.
After the Cabinet approves the Budget 2023, it will be presented in Parliament by FM Sitharaman at 11 am.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrive at the Parliament.
