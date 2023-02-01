'Govt to launch Rs 2,200 cr Aatmanirbhar clean plant programme'

NEW DELHI: The government will launch a Rs 2,200-crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant programme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, she said an agriculture accelerator fund will also be set up to encourage agri-startups in rural areas.

She further said to enhance yield of extra long staple cotton, the government will adopt a cluster-based and value-chain approach.