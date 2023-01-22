Modi lauds CJI's pitch for regional languages

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud’s emphasis on making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages.

“The CJI also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters,” Modi wrote on Twitter and shared the relevant clip of the CJI’s speech delivered at an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra.