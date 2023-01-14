Rahul Gandhi expresses shock over death of Cong MP during Yatra

CHANDHIGRAH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the sudden demise of party MP and senior leader Santokh Singh Chaudhary during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday.

He described the 76-year-old two-time MP as a hardworking leader and strong pillar of the Congress.

''Shocked by the sudden demise of Shri Santokh Singh Chowdhary. He was a down to earth hardworking leader, a good person and a strong pillar of the Congress family, who dedicated his life to public service from youth Congress to Member of Parliament.

I express my condolences to the bereaved family,” Gandhi said in a tweet. Chaudhary died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The two-time MP was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur in Jalandhar where he fainted, said senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was also marching in the yatra. Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he was declared brought dead.