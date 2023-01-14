National

Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary dies: Partap Singh Bajwa

Chaudhary was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur where he fainted.
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh ChaudharyANI
PTI

CHANDIGARGH: Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said.

Chaudhary was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in  Phillaur  where he fainted.

Bajwa, who was also at the yatra, said Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in Phagwara where he died.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladhowal here Saturday morning as part of its Punjab  leg.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Rahul Gandhi
Cardiac Arrest
Bharat Jodo Yatra
senior party leader
MP Santokh Chaudhary
Partap Singh Bajwa
Phillaur
Phagwara
Ladhowal

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in