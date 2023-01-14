Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary dies: Partap Singh Bajwa

CHANDIGARGH: Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said.
Chaudhary was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur where he fainted.
Bajwa, who was also at the yatra, said Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in Phagwara where he died.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladhowal here Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android