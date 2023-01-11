HC: Johnson & Johnson can sell baby powder

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and SG Dige also came down heavily on the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its delay in carrying out tests on a sample of the company’s baby powder seized in December 2018. The bench noted that while maintaining standards of quality and safety are of utmost importance for cosmetic products, it does not seem reasonable to stop the entire manufacturing process when there is a slight deviation in one of the products.