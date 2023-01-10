Bomb threat: Intensive search onboard Moscow-Goa chartered flight

JAMNAGAR: Security forces on Tuesday carried out an intensive search of the passengers onboard the Moscow-Goa chartered flight following an alleged bomb scare.

The Goa-bound international flight was diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat on Monday evening, and the crew received clearance for an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport after Goa ATC received a bomb threat, informed airport authorities.

Officials said that the security agencies cordoned off the airport for 9 hours.

A total of 236 passengers and eight crew members were travelling in the flight.