CPI(M) leader Saji Cheriyan sworn-in as Kerala Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI(M) leader Saji Cheriyan was on Wednesday again sworn in as Minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan government, nearly six months after he had resigned from the Cabinet following a furore over his alleged remarks against the Constitution.

Cheriyan was administered the oath of office by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan where MLAs of the Congress-led UDF opposition were absent in protest against the reinstatement of the CPI(M) leader.

Speaker A N Shamseer, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, members of his Cabinet, few MLAs of the ruling LDF and some Left leaders were present at the simple swearing-in ceremony.