Kanjhawala death case: 'Anjali had a fight with her friend at hotel'

According to the Delhi Police, some boys have been detained for questioning who were seen with the girls at the hotel.

The boys had a separate room booked and the hotel staff saw them talking to the girl, the police also informed.

The 20-year-old woman, who was killed in an accident was not alone at the time of the incident, said the Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and order), Sagar Preet Hooda, during a press conference on the Kanjhawala accident case.

The Special Commissioner while addressing the media said that another girl was present with the victim at the time of the accident. However, she walked away after the incident.

He further said that the police now have an eyewitness to the incident and her statement will be recorded.