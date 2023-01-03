Kanjhawala case: CCTV footage reveals Anjali riding pillion with friend

NEW DELHI: In another significant development in the Kanjhawala case, the Delhi Police have found another CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on January 1.

CCTV footage accessed by ANI shows both the women leaving the hotel on a scooty with Anjali on the pillion seat and Nidhi riding.

The other woman, who was traced out by police during the investigation, has been identified by the police as Nidhi a friend of the deceased Anjali.

In the CCTV footage from outside the hotel, Anjali could be seen wearing a pink coloured jacket while Nidhi could be spotted in a Red Jacket.

According to the police, during investigations, Nidhi revealed that after covering a distance, Anjali told her that she will ride the scooty following which Nidhi sat on the pillion seat.

Nidhi also revealed to police that she received minor injuries in the accident but Anjali’s leg got stuck in the car, and she was dragged along under the car.

In the case, Anjali (20) was reportedly dragged for nearly 13 km by the car which hit her scooty.

During investigations, Delhi Police found that Anjali was not alone on the scooty during the accident. The other girl, identified later as Nidhi, was traced by police, and her statement will be recorded on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter by IPS officer Shalini Singh who is presently posted as the Special Commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

At around 12:30 Am on Tuesday night, Special Commisioner Shalini Singh, along with a police team inspected the crime spot at Krishan Vihar in Sultanpuri. Shalini Singh inspected four to five locations and also went to the spot where the girl’s body was found.