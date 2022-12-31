Modi condoles loss of lives in Navsari road accident

As many as nine people were killed and several others were injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Navsari on Saturday early morning.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and were undergoing treatment.

"On the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway, an accident took place between a bus and an SUV. A total of nine people have died and several people have got injured. The accident took place around 4 am," Deputy Superintendent of Police VN Patel told ANI.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his condolences to the bereaved families.

Shah said: "The road accident in Gujarat's Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration immediately treats the injured, praying for their speedy recovery."