9 killed, 25 injured in Gujarat road accident

NAVSARI: At least nine people were killed and 25 others injured on Saturday when a mini bus collided with an SUV in Gujarat's Navsari, officials said.

Navsari rural Police Inspector D.K. Patel told reporters that the accident took place on the national highway 48 near Vesma circle.

The Fortuner SUV was heading towards Ankleshwar from Valsad, whereas the luxury mini bus was on its way to Valsad from Ahmedabad.

Patel said that the bus driver had suffered a heart attack stroke which led to the accident.

Of the nine victims, eight were travelling in the SUV and one a bus passenger.