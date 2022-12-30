Pant car accident: Cricketer dozed off while driving, says police

DEHRADUN: India cricketer Rishabh Pant fell asleep while driving from Delhi to Roorkee that caused his car to collide with a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal in Uttarakhand, police said.

The cricketer has been admitted to a hospital in Dehradun with injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

According to SK Singh the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural) the mishap took place while the cricketer was on his way to Roorkee from Delhi, and his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

“He was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee,” SK Singh told ANI.

Pant’s condition is stable according to hospital authorities.

“Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics and plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. A detailed medical bulletin will be released once he’s examined. Thereafter, we’ll take the next steps,” said Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun.