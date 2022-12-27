Delhi govt teachers to be deployed at airport on Covid duty from Dec 31

All the Delhi Schools will be closed for winter vacations from January 1 to 15, 2023. With a sudden increase in cases of Covid in Delhi, the central government has appealed to people to wear their masks and strictly follow safety norms in public places.

The Delhi government on Monday directed all public hospitals in the national capital to ramp up preparations and augment supplies in anticipation of rising infections in the coming days.

According to an official statement issued on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a review meeting with directors and medical superintendents of government hospitals.

He asked them to prepare for a rise in Covid cases in the near future. Sisodia directed the hospital heads to take stock of Covid-preparedness and ensure that all requirements, in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Union Health Ministry, are met.