J&K: 3 terrorists neutralised by security forces in Shopian district

SHOPIAN: Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
The encounter broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday morning and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have identified the terrorists involved as members of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.
The encounter ensued between the terrorists and the security forces at the Munjh Marg area of the Shopian district in the Kashmir region.
Reportedly, the encounter is still underway.
One AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the terrorists, said the Additional Director General of Kashmir Police.
