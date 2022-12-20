National

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J&K

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from their official handle: "#Encounter started at Munjh Marg area of Shopian district. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice ."
SHOPIAN: An encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists early Tuesday at Munjh Marg area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said J&K Police.

More details are awaited.

