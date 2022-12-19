Uddhav Thackeray may face Maha CM Shinde in state legislature session

NAGPUR: Former Maharashtra chief minister and MLC Uddhav Thackeray is likely to face his successor and bete noire Eknath Shinde in the legislature for the first time after the bitter break-up of Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the MVA government in June this year. Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, had not attended the monsoon session of the state legislature held in Mumbai, the first after the Shinde-BJP government came to power. As per the convention, Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, hosts the winter session of the state legislature. Interestingly, after announcing his decision to quit as the chief minister in June this year, Thackeray said he would also resign as a member of the Upper House of the state legislature.

Opposition leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said Thackeray will attend the winter session.

Thackeray was welcomed at the Nagpur airport on Monday by Shiv Sena workers. An office-bearer of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction said thousands of workers turned up to welcome Thackeray.

According to sources, Thackeray held a meeting with MLAs and MLCs loyal to him at a hotel in Nagpur city.

Addressing a protest march taken out by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents on Saturday, Thackeray accused the Shinde government of being ideologically bankrupt after remarks made by at least two ministers (both belonging to BJP) regarding social reformers and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj created a hue political firestorm.

Shinde led a rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership in June this year, which led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led MVA government.

Thackeray had also slammed the Shinde government amid a festering row over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.