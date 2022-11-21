Shraddha murder case: Police reaches Mumbai's Mira Road for probe

MUMBAI: The Delhi Police probing the Shraddha Walker murder case reached Mumbai's Mira Road area on Sunday in connection with the investigation.

Sources said Delhi Police and Manikpur Police have been interrogating a person who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala to reach Delhi.

Delhi Police sources said a flat in Vasai East is the third and last house where Shraddha and Aftab lived together before they moved to Delhi. Now Delhi Police questioned a person named Govind Yadav who is reportedly helped in moving the household goods from the Vasai East flat to Delhi's Chhatarpur. Rs 20,000 was paid for luggage shifting. The bill is dated June 5, 2022.

Sources said Govind told police that he had never met Aftab and does not know him personally. He shifted the goods after an online order was received. As part of its ongoing probe into the horrific Shraddha Murder case, the Delhi police team on Sunday recorded the statement of the secretary of a housing society where the accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla lived with his family.

According to official sources, the Delhi police team recorded the statement of Abdullah Khan, the secretary of the Unique Park Housing Society of Vasai area of Palghar district, for more than an hour on Sunday.

"The police questioned Khan for more than an hour, and recorded his statement in connection to the Shraddha murder case," said official sources with Manikpur police.

In his statement, Khan told the police that Aftab's family had vacated their house about 20 days ago, and have rented it out. Khan however said that he has no idea about where Aftab's family went, and also shared their contact number, which was found switched off, they added.

Delhi police have called many people including friends and relatives of Shraddha and Aftab in connection to the case and their statements were being recorded, said sources.

The accused, Aftab, lived with Shraddha in three apartments including Kenny Apartment, Regal Apartment, and White Hills Apartment in different areas of Mumbai, they said.