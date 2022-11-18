Shraddha case: Aftab accompanied her to hospital, says Mumbai doc

MUMBAI: The doctor who treated the Mumbai girl, Shraddha, for acute shoulder and back pain in the year 2020, on Friday said that the accused Aftab accompanied her when she was brought to the hospital.

She was admitted to Ozone Multispecialty Hospital of Nalasopara area in 2020 for acute back and shoulder pain.

"Shraddha was brought to the hospital on December 3, 2020, and was admitted for four days. She had complained of severe back and shoulder pain with radiculopathy. She however did not reveal the cause of the injuries," Dr Shiv Prasad Shinde who treated Shraddha at Ozone Multispecialty Hospital of Nalasopara told ANI.

He said, "Shraddha had come with Aftab for treatment." "We did not find any external injury marks on her body, and Aftab was with her at the time of admission," said Shinde.