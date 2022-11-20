Skull parts, more remains of Shraddha recovered from forest: Police

The source also said that accused Aftab Amin Poonawala, confessed during the interrogation, that he burnt pictures of Walkar after murdering her.

"After killing Walkar on May 23, he tried to destroy all the evidence and burnt her photos too," said the source.

Poonawalla (28) had strangled his live-in partner Walkar in May and then chopped her body into many pieces for easier disposal.

"Following up on the disclosures by Poonawalla, various combing operations have been carried out at various places, including some forest areas, from where severed bones have been seized," a senior police official said.

To ascertain that the bones belong to Shraddha, the blood samples of the father and her brother have been collected for DNA analysis. The DNA test to establish whether the body parts found in the forest are of the victim will take 15 days.

"Police teams are also carrying out search operations to recover the missing skeletal parts. Several inter-disciplinary teams are working round the clock for documenting, finding discrepancies and further refining the versions and the motives being put forth by the accused," said the official.