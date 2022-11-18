National

Lawyer without his brief copy is like Sachin without a bat: CJI

The CJI also commented to the lawyer that it looks bad that the lawyer is wearing a gown and band but doesn't have a copy of the brief.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud
NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday remarked that a lawyer appearing in court without carrying a copy of his brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat on the cricket pitch.

CJI Chandrachud said, "A lawyer without a brief is Sachin Tendulkar without his bat."

The court passed this remark as it noted that a lawyer was arguing his case without any copy of the brief.

Earlier, in the morning, the CJI bench also apprised about a full court meeting decision that each Bench will take up 10 transfer petitions and 10 bail matters every day to dispose of all such matters before the winter vacation

