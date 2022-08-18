PC questions composition of Bilkis Bano convicts remission panel

CHENNAI: Former union home minister P Chidambaram questioned the composition of the review panel that granted remission to the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gang rape case.

Chidambaram on Thursday said that the review panel that recommended remission to the 11 convicts comprised BJP MLAs and a prosecution witness in the Godhra Train burning case.

Taking to Twitter to criticise the composition of the panel, the senior Congress leader Tweeted early Thursday afternoon that there was an interesting side story to the grant of remission to 11 persons convicted for gang rape in Gujarat.

“Among the Review Panel were two BJP MLAs Shri CK Raolji and Shri Suman Chauhan!