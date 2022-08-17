Bilkis Bano case: T'gana Min asks Modi to interfere govt decision

HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and Industries Minister, K T Rama Rao on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention to repeal the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case related to Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder of her kin during 2002 riots.

Speaking with ANI, the minister said that I request to PM to interfere and reverse this decision by Gujarat government.

"The decision of the state in this case is giving wrong message to the nation. I request to the Prime Minister to reconsider the law and order regarding these type of cases," said the Minister.

Rao said that I totally agree with what our PM said from the Lal Quilla about women safety, but later on Independence Day evening, we witnessed a contrast in his sayings and actions when the decision to grant remission to 11 convicts came out.

"Recently a rape took place in Hyderabad, the perpetrators of the rape were minor and if an individual is capable of committing the crime as high as rape he should be tried as an adult. Today unfortunately Indian Penal Code when it comes to sexual harassment and sexual molestation is not very strong." He said.