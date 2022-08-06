Kaali poster row: Court adjourns hearing on plea against Leena

NEW DELHI: Delhi Court on Saturday adjourned the hearing on a plea (suit) against Leena Manimekalai over the controversial poster of her documentary Kaali.

The court on July 11 had issued summons to Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai and others on a suit seeking an interim injunction to restrain the defendants from depicting goddess Kaali as a smoker in the way they have depicted in a poster and video.

On Saturday, the matter got adjourned for August 29, 2022, as the concerned Civil Judge of Delhi's Tis Hazari Court was on leave.

The court in an order passed on July 8, 2022, had issued summons of the suit and notice of the injunction application under Order 39 Rule 1 and 2 CPC to the defendants - Leena Manimekalai and Touring Talkies Media Private Limited.