Musician Ilaiyaraaja takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

CHENNAI: Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on Monday after Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India.

The legendary musician was nominated to the Upper House earlier this month along with three other distinguished personalities from various walks of life. Sports icon PT Usha, popular screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, and philanthropist and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade were the other three people who were nominated as Rajya Sabha members.

Rajinikanth was one among the first to congratulate the musician.

The musician composed songs in several Indian languages and won numerous awards, including the National Award, Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2018.