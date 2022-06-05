Qatar summons Indian envoy over controversial remarks against prophet

DOHA: Qatar's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it has summoned Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal here and handed over to him an official note on what the Gulf country called ''total rejection and condemnation'' of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed.

In a press release, a spokesperson of the Indian Embassy here said that the Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality.

''Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State, handed the note to the Ambassador of the Republic of India, the ministry said in a statement.