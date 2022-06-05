Indian embassy in Ireland hosts lecture on language and culture

DUBLIN: On the occasion of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava', the Indian embassy in Dublin on Saturday (local time) organized an "India-Ireland Friendship Lecture Series and hosted Google Inc, Isaac R. Caswell who spoke on 'Protecting Languages, Preserving Cultures, emphasizing the importance of Sanskrit. Under "India-Ireland Friendship Lecture Series" on 4 June 2022 Embassy hosted Isaac R. Caswell, @Google Inc who spoke on 'Protecting Languages, Preserving Cultures - Spotlight on #Sanskrit' along with an introductory address by Ambassador @AkhileshIFS, tweeted Indian Embassy in Ireland.

The lecture was interesting, and informative and would assist all the Sanskrit learners in their endeavor to learn the language, the tweet read further. Indian Ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra also gave an introductory address on 4 June 2022 at 3.00 pm at the Embassy of India, recalling that Sanskrit has an unbroken relationship with India.

Various disciplines such as science, mathematics, and philosophy have their roots in the Sanskrit language. The roots of Science, Mathematics, and Philosophy are in Sanskrit. It is not just a language but a way to achieve advancement in various dimensions of society and a bank of our ancient knowledge.

Under the "India-Ireland Friendship Lecture Series", the Embassy also hosted Prof Arthur Duff, Director of Studio Praxis who spoke on 'Connecting India & Ireland through Creative Industries' with an introductory address by Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra. Besides highlighting the importance of the Sanskrit language during the talks, Ambassador @AkhileshIFS also met Sanjay Budhia, Chairman-CII National Committee on Exports & Imports, and exchanged a dialogue on future work plans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier launched a 75-week countdown to the 75th year of Independence on March 12, 2021, to inculcate a sense of pride for the culture and country and bring together people in an attempt toward Janbhagidari.