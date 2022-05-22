"Farmers can change government": KCR in Punjab with Kejriwal & Mann

CHENNAI: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said farmers can change the government if they want and they should keep fighting till they get a constitutional guarantee for remunerative prices of their crops.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Punjab to pay tributes to the soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash and farmers who died during the recent 'Kisan Andolan'.

Bow to farmers for their grit, keep fighting to get remunerative prices, KCR said.

"Before Telangana became state, a lot of farmer issues persisted. Farmers were dying by suicide. We are improving, giving farmers free electricity. Centre asking us to impose electricity bills, put meters. We would die but not install meters, KCR added.

"Delhi CM Kejriwal is lucky that he got a chance to serve farmers as they sat on Delhi's borders. We too would always support our farmer brothers & sisters. We cannot bring back those who have died but we are with you in this pain," said Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao also said that, protesting farmers were termed Khalistani, terrorists. My only request to farmers' leaders is that we should continue this protest, not just in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and UP but across the country.