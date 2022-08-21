Madras Day: Cycling yogis launch vintage bicycle exhibition

CHENNAI: Ahead of Madras day celebration, Cycling Yogis along with Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has launched a vintage bicycle exhibition and a book on Global Heritage of Madras on Sunday here.

The book consisting of 11 Trails looks back at the many places in the city and being cyclist friendly it contains QR codes for easy access to all the locations via the smartphone interface.

The team displayed popular vintage brand bicycles, including Raleigh, Humber, BSA, Rudge, Schwinn, Hercules, Pierce bicycle of 1897, Second World War BSA Airborne bicycle etc. A London manufactured road rally bike was also kept in the exhibition. Kids’ cycles include varieties of bicycle accessories. Later, they launched a book – Global Heritage of Madras.

A city-based cyclist, history enthusiast and author of the book, Ramanujar Moulana said, “Through this book we wanted to show that Madras is not just the British entity, but over 11 country trails, including American, Danish, German, Scottish, Irish, and French history in Chennai. We have collected unique things that happened in the city heritage related, and this book has a detailed description.”

Even though people are aware of heritage places in the city after several books and columns written in newspapers as separate places. And for those who are not aware of the places in this city, there is a QR code which will take them to the location.

“The Cycling Yogis team along with the TTDC department, went for a cycling trail to North Chennai on Sunday. They visited several places, including Madras Labour Union at Pattalam, Indian Railway heritage. The motive of releasing a book on every Madras Day for the past seven years, is to promote heritage cycling trails for tourism purposes in Chennai, ” said a volunteer from the cycling yogis.

During the event B Chandra Mohan, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowment announced that the department is working on a few tours in the city. Of which Ponniyin Selvan –1 trail will be happening the middle of next month.