"Want to work directly for people," BJP candidate Tamilisai files nomination for South Chennai

CHENNAI: Former Telangana and Puducherry Governor and BJP candidate from South Chennai Tamilisai Soundararajan filed her candidature for the Lok Sabha elections and said that she resigned from the governor's post because she wanted to "work directly for the people of the state."

"The people want PM Modi to be Prime Minister again. South Chennai is a constituency with very responsible people and they're longing for a good parliamentarian. The present MP is not very approachable. I will be very approachable. When I was in a constitutional post, I also used to interact with people. I resigned from the governor's post because I want to work directly for the people," Soundararajan told ANI on Monday.

Meanwhile, DMK candidate Tamilachi Thangapandiyan and AIADMK candidate J Jayavardhan also filed nominations for South Chennai.

"The ground for DMK is so hopeful for us and we are already victorious. We are facing the people with the achievements done by the Dravidian model government. We are confident for thumbs up victory," DMK candidate Thangapandiyan said.

AIADMK candidate J Jayavardhan said that it is a fight between DMK and AIADMK.

Vinoj P Selvam, the BJP Central Chennai candidate also filed his nomination and said that they will meet people and spread awareness about the party campaign "Modi's Guarantee."

"We will meet people and talk about Modi's guarantee in our campaign. People are fed up with DMK lies in every election. DMK MPs were nowhere after the election and now they come again in election time. People will reply to them in this election. "The petrol and diesel rate is high in Tamil Nadu compared to nearby states like Puducherry, Karnataka," he said.

"People are aware of Dravidian parties and they are fed up of both Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu and people are ready to cast their vote for the NDA this time. Crores of rupees been alloted by the central government like smart City but it's not used well. There is no governance done by DMK and they are a failure in it," he added.

The AMMK will contest two seats in the DMK-ruled southern state, as part of a seat-sharing deal with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Apart from the AMMK, the NDA also entered into a seat-sharing agreement with the Ambumani Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), going into the Lok Sabha polls.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.