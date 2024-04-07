LS polls: Election flying squad seizes Rs 4.5 crore from 3 passengers on Nellai Express

CHENNAI: In one of the biggest hauls this Lok Sabha election campaign period, the officials part of the Election Commission's flying squad seized Rs 4.5 crore cash from three passengers on Nellai Express.

The officials who searched the train at Tambaram railway station found the cash being carried in six bags, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The trio who was found carrying it were taken to Tambaram police station, and further investigations are on to find out the source and purpose of the money.

As of 9 am on April 6, the Election Commission and Income Tax officials have seized Rs 82.6 crore cash and precious metals worth Rs 89.4 crore in Tamil Nadu. Along with liquor, freebies and narcotics, the total value of the seizures since the model code of conduct came into effect has gone up to Rs 192.7 crore.

To curb the usage of cash to influence voters, the Election Commission has deployed officials. Those found carrying more than Rs 50,000 should produce documents for the source and explain what the money is for. If the source is not clear, the cash would be seized and handed over to the Income Tax department.

Tamil Nadu will vote on April 19, in phase 1 of the election. The campaigning will end on April 17 evening.