Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Karnataka minister alleges money allocated for Upper Bhadra Project not released

BENGALURU: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Karnataka, state Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda alleged that out of Rs 5,300 crore that was promised to the state under the Upper Bhadra Project, not a single 'paisa' has been released to by the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

"Out of that Rs 5,300 crore that was promised to the Upper Bhadra Project, not a single 'paisa' has been released to Karnataka. We want to ask the PM: why did you announce Rs 5300 crores and not release a single pie to Karnataka?" Gowda said.

He claimed that although the central government collects a lot in taxes from Karnataka, in return, it gets the lowest share of all the states.

"Ahead of every election, PM Modi comes to Karnataka and seeks our votes. The central government also takes a lot of money in taxes from Karnataka. However, in return, we get the lowest share of all the states. As he visits Karnataka tomorrow, we want him to address four issues related to Karnataka," he said.

He said that the central government has done injustice to the drought-prone central region of Karnataka.

"In the last year's budget, they announced Rs 5300 crores in central assistance to the Upper Bhadra Project, for providing drinking water to the drought-prone central regions of Karnataka covering several districts. After having announced Rs 5300 crores in their budget and the same being approved by the Parliament, it became an act of Parliament. Not a single 'paisa' was released to Karnataka. This is an injustice to the drought-prone central region of Karnataka."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take out a roadshow at Mangaluru down south in Karnataka on, Sunday.

The roadshow is scheduled to commence at 6 pm on Sunday, with Prime Minister Modi kicking off the event by garlanding the bust of Narayana Guru at Narayana Guru Circle.

"The roadshow will proceed towards Mangaluru Municipal Corporation in Lalbagh, followed by MG Road after Ballalbagh. It will then proceed through Navabharat Circle via PVS Circle and continue along KS Rao Road, before culminating near the Hampankatte signal," Kumpala informed ANI on Friday.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD(S) fought together against the BJP. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD(S) won just one seat each. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting of votes on June 4.