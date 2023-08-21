Women's health: 5 key points to keep in mind for healthy and long life

CHENNAI: Women often ignore their health due to their daily schedule or taking care of their families. However, this may result in various health issues and even serious illness. So, it is very important to pay attention to a healthy diet and fitness routine. Certain critical components of women's health require year-round attention for optimal well-being. Let us look at a few healthy habits every woman should try to follow if they are willing to stay active and away from any serious ailments.

Fitness Due to time constraints, most women manage to focus just either on eating healthy or exercising, often missing out on the other. The greatest way is to balance it out with effective time management. A well-balanced nutritious diet combined with regular exercise and yoga will not only help you lose weight but will also keep ailments at bay.

Unhealthy habits Avoid excessive sugar and junk food. Therefore, one must be mindful during indulgences. The ovarian health component is the most powerful factor in a woman's health. These toxins have a negative impact on ovarian health. So, avoid any kind of bad habits or toxic food.

Balance between physical and mental health Good health is a combination of physical and mental well-being. Thus, it is important to have a holistic view of all of these factors. It is time to move the emphasis from just physical activity to mental health and wellness activities such as yoga and meditation as part of a comprehensive approach to good health.