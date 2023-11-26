Warm and comforting winter drink ideas

CHENNAI: As winter is around the corner, it's essential to stay hydrated and soothe your throat. Here are some winter drinks that will help you stay warm.
Herbal tea
Herbal tea including peppermint, chamomile, ginger, and echinacea can provide comfort and have calming effects.
Chicken soup
Chicken soup, which is warm and soothing, can help keep you hydrated and deliver critical nutrients.
Turmeric milk
Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Mix turmeric with warm milk and a touch of honey for a soothing and nutritious drink.
Hot water with honey and lemon
A simple mixture of hot water with honey and lemon can help soothe your throat and provide relief.
Hot coffee
Hot coffee can be a comforting beverage, especially in the winter months. The warmth and caffeine content can help perk you up and provide a sense of comfort.