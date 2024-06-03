Unlocking Mindfulness: Age-Specific Benefits for Mental Health

BURNABY: In today's world, mindfulness is frequently discussed across various media platforms, often portrayed as a panacea for mental health woes. Studies do endorse mindfulness-based therapies for mental well-being, and personal anecdotes often highlight transformative experiences.

If you find mindfulness ineffective despite popular opinion, developmental psychology research may offer insights. A recent study discovered that the benefits of mindfulness aren't uniform across all ages. Specific aspects of mindfulness impact mental health differently at various life stages.

Researchers identified that older adults benefit from mindfulness aspects like acting with awareness and nonjudgment, correlating with better mental health. Conversely, younger individuals excel at observing but struggle with other mindfulness traits, leading to poorer mental outcomes. This finding suggests the need for tailored mindfulness practices to effectively enhance mental health and well-being.