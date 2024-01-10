Tune into these audible titles for a “New Year, New You!”

NEW DELHI: The New Year is not just a flip of the calendar but a treasure trove of endless possibilities waiting to be discovered. Whatever it is that you want to focus on this year - goal-setting, habit building, attaining the best mental or physical health you’ve ever achieved, or giving your career a strong boost, Audible has a wide range of audiobooks and podcasts, to help you get there.

For Fitness

Lose Fat, Get Fittr, by Jitendra Chouksey; Narrated by: Craig Lobo

Leap into the new year by bidding goodbyes to fitness lies and quick fixes! Join Jitendra Chouksey, a renowned fitness entrepreneur, on a journey to uncover the truth about staying fit and healthy. Sure, gym memberships are like the sidekick in this journey, but here's the secret sauce: it's not just about working out! In ‘Lose Fat, Get Fittr,’ he simplifies the solution: eat as much as your body needs and stay physically active. Based on the latest scientific research, this audiobook dispels myths and offers an easy-to-follow system for achieving the best shape of your life.

The 12-Week Fitness Project by Rujuta Diwekar; Narrated by: Deepa Nambiar

If you’re looking to for a transformative journey, heed the advice of India's renowned nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, guru behind Kareena Kapoor Khan's glow, as she unveils the secrets to a healthier, fitter you in just 12 weeks! Based on the revolutionary 12-week fitness project, this audiobook provides a step-by-step guide to help you attain your 360-degree fitness goals. Join the countless individuals who have experienced remarkable results, from shedding inches and improving sleep to reducing acidity, bloating, and sweet cravings. Tune in and trust Rujuta Diwekar to guide you on the path to a more energized life.

For Habit Building

30 Days - Change Your Habits, Change Your Life by Marc Reklau; Narrated by: Derek Doepker

Ever wonder why some people effortlessly achieve everything while others struggle? This audiobook is a dynamic guide that aids you in taking control of your life with small daily steps. This audiobook is for those who are ready to break free from the cycle of expecting different results while doing the same things. Packed with science, neuroscience, and positive psychology, it guides you to fall in love with yourself, conquer fear, improve relationships, and unlock your enormous potential. Listen and take action!

Atomic Habits written and narrated by James Clear

In this ground-breaking book, the author reveals exactly how minuscule changes can grow into such life-altering outcomes. He uncovers a handful of simple life hacks (the forgotten art of Habit Stacking, the power of the Two Minute Rule, or the trick to entering the Goldilocks Zone) and explores cutting-edge psychology and neuroscience to explain why they matter. Along the way, he tells inspiring stories of Olympic gold medalists, leading CEOs and distinguished scientists who have used the science of tiny habits to stay productive, motivated, and happy.

For Productivity

Hyperfocus written and narrated by Chris Bailey

This audiobook is your guide to managing your attention. Explaining the dual modes of the brain–hyperfocus and scatter focus, author Chris Bailey reveals the key to being our most creative and efficient selves by combining both. It also helps you explore and discover why working fewer hours can increase productivity and why challenging tasks lead to better results. Long story short, it is your ticket to understanding and harnessing the power of your focus for optimal performance so tune into this in 2024 to cultivate a higher attention span and make conscious efforts to work smart.

101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think written by Brianna Wiest; Narrated by Abby Craden

If you’re ever looking to explore the world of deeply moving, philosophical essays then Audible invites you to explore this audiobook! This compilation promises to reshape your perspective on life. Whether advocating purpose over passion or finding wisdom in daily routines, each essay is a beacon of thought-provoking ideas. Heard by millions worldwide, it is a testament to the powerful positive impact that it leaves behind, making you wonder, "This idea changed my life."

For Mindfulness

Life's Amazing Secrets written and narrated by Gaur Gopal Das

Amidst Mumbai's chaotic traffic, Gaur Gopal Das and his friend Harry delve into life's secrets, from purpose to happiness. Join this unforgettable journey with one of the world's sought-after monks and life coaches. ‘Life's Amazing Secrets’ distills wisdom into a light-hearted, thought-provoking audiobook. Whether it's relationships, potential, work, or giving back, Das shares insights that align with the life you aspire to live. Let his words be the compass on your journey to a more fulfilling life.

Habits for Happiness written by Dr Tim Sharp

Dr. Tim Sharp, Australia's own "Dr. Happy," shares a positive, step-by-step guide to personal happiness. Through ten daily habits, this Audible Original podcast series provides practical strategies for creating a happier life. Dr. Sharp, a seasoned psychologist, becomes your happiness coach, offering valuable insights to brighten your days and build a foundation for lasting happiness.