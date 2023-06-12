Try these 5 nuts to lower your bad cholesterol levels

NEW DELHI: Nuts are a rich source of vitamins as well as healthy fats, and they also effectively lower levels of harmful cholesterol and improve heart health. Eating a handful of nuts every day, such as almonds, walnuts, peanuts, hazelnuts, and pistachios, may provide amazing advantages like weight loss and blood sugar regulation.

Their capacity to decrease cholesterol and provide the body with critical nutrients like protein, omega-3 fatty acids, flavonoids, antioxidants, and a wide range of vitamins and minerals has been supported by numerous research.

Walnuts:

They contain high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids, which are the same good fats that are present in fish like salmon and tuna. Omega-3 helps in reducing triglyceride levels, reducing the risk of irregular heart rhythms, and slowing down the rate of arterial blockage.

Almonds:

They include a lot of antioxidant vitamin E, which shields cells from free radical damage and keeps metabolic processes running smoothly.

Peanuts:

They are a wonderful source of proteins and fibre and include vitamin B3, niacin, antioxidants, and other nutrients. They are a good source of unsaturated fatty acids and phytosterols, which help in decreasing ‘bad’ cholesterol.'

Pistachio:

They contain a lot of phytosterols, or plant sterols, a substance that naturally lowers cholesterol. It also has significant amounts of potassium and unsaturated fatty acids. The fibre, minerals, and unsaturated fat that can help regulate your blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol are abundant in pistachios.

Cashews:

They are a good source of a number of minerals, such as zinc, copper, magnesium, selenium, and vitamin K. Apart from them, they also contain a number of flavonoids. Cashews may help with blood sugar regulation, heart health, and weight loss.