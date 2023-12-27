Tips to set up a stylish, yet memorable NYE party

CHENNAI: With just a few days until the New Year, here are some easy DIY ideas to enhance your NY Eve party. Adding personal touches to your celebration can make it truly unforgettable for the guests.
Resolution cards
After the guests arrive, have them write their New Year resolutions on cards. You can display them somewhere visible during the party and then distribute them to the guests when they leave. Another fun idea is to fill out the cards anonymously and have the guests guess whose resolutions belong to whom.
Champagne tower
Since champagne is an absolute must for any party, serve it up in style. If done aesthetically, the ‘glass tower’ can make for a beautiful statement piece. It will also assist the host in distributing drinks to the guests.
Confetti party favours
Confetti is a must for NYE, and a fun way to present it to your guests is by filling test tubes with metallic strands of your chosen colour or party theme colour and then corking them. Store them until the midnight countdown, distribute them to friends, and let everyone toss them in the air once January 1 arrives.
DIY wine bar
Elevate your New Year’s celebration with a festive wine bar. Transform a regular drink area using tiered trays, gold and silver confetti and stylish ice buckets. You can find YouTube tutorials that will help in setting up a perfect bar area.
Arrange a charcuterie board
It’s a fantastic way to please your guests and can be a great centrepiece. It also serves as an option to keep everyone satisfied until you serve New Year’s Eve dinner. You can find various charcuterie board ideas online, focusing on a variety of foods for all age groups.