The Liver Doc slams actor Nayanthara for post on 'health benefits' of hibiscus tea 

CHENNAI: Actor Nayanthara has faced criticism for a recent Instagram post in which she claimed that hibiscus tea can cure everything from diabetes to acne.

In the now-deleted post, the actor had shared the alleged benefits of hibiscus tea, while crediting her health care expert Munmun Ganeriwal. She wrote, “This has to be my most favourite Tea, And the most exciting one in the meal plan curated by the genius @munmun.ganeriwal. It has long been used in Ayurveda. It is high in antioxidants and is helpful in diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart related ailments. It is very cooling for the system hence it is great for those who have acne, heat boils on skin etc."

Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc, questioned the actor's post, via his X handle saying, "If she had stopped at hibiscus tea is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial and protects against the flu."

The hepatologist went on to call the actor's post "an advertisement for her celebrity nutritionist" who has described herself as "the only gut microbiome specialist in the world who combines traditional Indian foods, ancient Indian yogic practices and Ayurveda principles with gut microbiota study to understand and fight obesity and other diseases." The doctor called the profile of the nutritionist "absolute BS," bordering on "quackery."

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips clarified that the health benefits of the specific hibiscus tea variety Nayanthara referenced, Hibiscus sabdariffa, have not been substantiated by scientific research. He said that in contrast, Hibiscus macranthus has been minimally studied and shows potential benefits for men, though not extensively.

He also expressed concern about the long-term effects of consuming hibiscus tea on a regular basis, particularly for men and women of reproductive age, as there is insufficient evidence on its safety.

The doctor went on to state that "there were no studies to prove that hibiscus tea prevents acne or is antibacterial or prevents seasonal infections in humans", and said that to claim otherwise, was "delusional and disservice to public health."

Slamming the actor for misleading her millions of followers by quoting "pseudoscientific garbage", The Liver Doc said, "Vaidya" Nayantara quotes "Ayurveda" as the guiding principle to these claims. She also talks about "cooling" effect of the "food." Well, Ayurveda is pseudoscientific garbage and "hot and cold" foods principle is an absurd and unscientific theory on diet and nutrition put forth by Ayurvedic practitioners which @krishashok and me have debunked long before here", referencing a 2022 Instagram post by him and Chennai-based food scientist Krish Ashok.

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips also called for laws that would restrict posts like these by celebrities and instead "help empower registered medical practitioners (non-Ayush) to provide evidence-based scientific education to improve informed public health choices."

He had previously criticised actress Samantha for her post about the benefits of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation on her Instagram handle, claiming that it had helped her in her struggle with her health conditions. He had called her doctor "a fraud."

Meanwhile, since the backlash, actor Nayanthara who has deleted her post has shared a cryptic Instagram story that reads thus: "Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to your level and then beat you with their experience."