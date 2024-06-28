Sri Lanka woman undergoes spine deformity correction surgery

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old woman from Sri Lanka suffering from a severe and neglected spinal deformity was successfully treated at a private hospital in the city.

Diagnosed with a rigid spine scoliosis causing intense back pain, her condition had been left untreated due to fears of severe complications.

Scoliosis is characterised by an abnormal lateral curvature of the spine, leading to severe physical deformities and significant health issues if left untreated.

The spine and orthopedic team at Kauvery Hospital led by the spine surgeon Dr Dilip Chand Raja, diagnosed that the patient's thoracic spine was curved at an alarming 130 degrees, severely impacting her quality of life.

Dr Dilip Chand Raja and his team of doctors and staff, led a nine-hour surgery, instrumenting the spine at multiple levels to correct the spine's curvature from 130 degrees to 60 degrees. The surgery was a success marking a significant breakthrough in the young girl's life.

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, the Co-founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, highlighted the case's significance, stating that the team tackled complex spinal conditions with advanced expertise and compassionate care. “Our multidisciplinary team's meticulous approach ensured a transformative outcome, restoring hope and improving the quality of life for the young girl,” he said.