Sleep: The keystone of heart health

CHENNAI: Sleep is not just about resting; it plays a crucial role in maintaining good health, especially when it comes to the health of the heart. It is fundamental for optimal health. During the state of sleep, our bodies engage in several essential processes that are vital for the restoration and revitalization of our cells, immune system, and brain functioning. During this period, the body achieves balance in the hormones responsible for regulating stress, appetite, and metabolism.

Dr. Arun Kalyanasundaram, Chief Cardiologist, Promed Hospital

The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults get 7-9 hours of sleep per night. The quality of sleep is as significant as the duration. Attaining profound, uninterrupted sleep cycles is crucial for the cardiovascular system’s well-being and over- all state of health. If there is inadequate sleep quality or insufficient duration of sleep can result in an elevated susceptibility to cardiovascular disease. Studies indicate that people who experience insufficient sleep are more prone to hypertension, coronary heart disease, and even stroke. To have a good sound sleep, it is important to create a sleep-conducive environment, a regular sleep schedule, limit exposure to screens before bedtime, and a balanced diet.