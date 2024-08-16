Role of family history in prostate cancer risk

NEW DELHI: Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer among men worldwide. In India, an estimated 33,000 to 42,000 fresh cases are diagnosed annually. While various factors like age, diet, and obesity contribute to its development also genetics and family history also play a significant role.

Prostate cancer often clusters in families, suggesting a hereditary component. Dr Ramya Natarajan, Oncopathologist at Neuberg Diagnostics says that if a man has a first-degree relative i.e., father, brother, or son, diagnosed with prostate cancer, his risk of developing the disease is more than doubled. Research has identified specific genetic mutations that increase the risk of prostate cancer.

Two of the most notable genetic mutations are BRCA1 and BRCA2. Although these genes are more commonly associated with breast and ovarian cancer, mutations in BRCA2, in particular, significantly elevate the risk of prostate cancer. Men with BRCA2 mutations have a 20-30 per cent lifetime risk of developing the disease, compared to the average risk of about 12 per cent,” added Dr Ramya.

Doctors say that genetic counselling and testing offer valuable insights that can guide personalised approaches to managing and mitigating prostate cancer risk. Genetic testing can help identify men at higher risk due to hereditary factors. This testing typically involves analysing DNA from blood or saliva samples for specific mutations.

“Men with a strong family history of prostate cancer or related cancers should consider genetic counselling to discuss the benefits and implications of testing. For men with a known genetic predisposition, personalised screening strategies are essential. This might include starting prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing early and performing more frequent screenings,” says Dr Ramya.

Additionally, lifestyle modifications and preventive measures can be discussed, although their efficacy may vary.