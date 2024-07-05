Rare surgery proves Apollo Hosp’s excellence

CHENNAI: A city-based private hospital performed a rare and high-risk intracoronary stent extraction procedure. This groundbreaking surgery highlighted the hospital’s commitment to pioneering advancements in medical care and delivering exceptional outcomes for patients with complex conditions.

A 76-year-old patient admitted at Apollo Hospitals after experiencing a persistent fever post-discharge from an outside hospital where he had undergone a stent insertion. Initial reports revealed an infection in the intracoronary stent, which had eroded the coronary artery and posed a risk of rupture, extending to the aorta wall. Diagnosing the severity of the condition, the expert team performed an urgent excision of the intracoronary stent and infected cavity, along with coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG). Dr MM Yusuf, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, stated, “The patient underwent a cardiac CT scan that revealed infection in the intracoronary stent. The infection had eroded the coronary artery which was about to rupture (tear). This was a very high risk and rare procedure.”

The surgery was performed successfully, and the patient made an uneventful postoperative recovery.