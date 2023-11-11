Obinutuzumab trial yields promising outcomes in patients with lupus nephritis

Researchers discovered that obinutuzumab, an antibody that targets a protein expressed on certain immune cells, was superior to placebo in preserving kidney function and preventing flares in patients with lupus nephritis - a kidney condition associated with the autoimmune disease lupus. The study was published in Arthritis & Rheumatology, an official journal of the American College of Rheumatology, and is a peer-reviewed publication for scientists and clinicians interested in the natural history, pathophysiology, treatment, and outcome of rheumatic diseases.



The journal publishes the highest-quality basic and clinical research related to rheumatic diseases, encompassing a wide range of areas of investigative activity. Researchers found that adding obinutuzumab to lupus nephritis treatment lowered the probability of developing a composite outcome of mortality, decline in kidney function, or treatment failure by 60 per cent when compared to standard-of-care treatment alone.

Over the course of the trial, adding obinutuzumab lowered the incidence of lupus nephritis relapses by 57 per cent and dramatically reduced the rate of deterioration in kidney function. Overall, 38 per cent of obinutuzumab-treated patients compared with 16 per cent of placebo-treated patients achieved complete remission of lupus nephritis by week 76, with the need for fewer glucocorticoids.

"These data are really important because the ultimate goal of lupus nephritis therapy is to preserve kidney survival so patients never have to face the need for dialysis or transplantation because their kidneys failed," said corresponding author Brad Rovin, MD, of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "The addition of obinutuzumab to standard lupus nephritis therapy may increase the likelihood of achieving this goal."