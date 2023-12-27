New Year's Eve party ideas to help you ring in 2024

NEW DELHI: There are several customs associated with the start of a new year. If you're looking forward to throwing an incredible party on December 31, you'll want to check out unusual New Year's party ideas. You could go with an easy and simple New Year's party theme or attempt something more grandiose.

Make a dress code

You can set a dress code for your party. Choose your favourite colour and have everyone wear it to your party. You may go all out by matching the decor to the colour.

Prepare a Charcuterie board

Appetisers are a great way to tide everyone over until New Year's Eve supper. This rainbow-coloured dish is both colourful and fun.

Plan a game party

Bring out the board games! From Taboo to Monopoly to Scrabble, make your tabletop the star of the show this December 31. Can't meet in person? Check out these interesting online games that you can play with your pals.

Host a lavish dinner party

A dinner party for New Year’s Eve is an amazing idea, especially if you are among those who want to celebrate the new year with your close ones. You may skip the hotel parties and the farmhouse ones. Instead, have an intimate dinner party at home, inviting family and close friends, and spend the evening reflecting on the year that has passed and making major and modest goals for the next year.

Pyjama party

Say no to the hotpotch and getting dressed up on New Year's Eve. Instead, find a comfortable venue, wear comfortable clothes, and surround yourself with people who are a comfort to your spirit to begin the new year in a pleasant, cheerful, and no-fuss zone.