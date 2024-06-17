Monday motivation: Try these exercises to boost your mood for more productive day

NEW DELHI: It's Monday, and you must have a lot of worak on your plate, right? If you want to keep active while performing all of your Monday chores after lounging on the sofa on Sunday, don't forget to incorporate a fitness regime into your week.Working out will boost your energy, reduce stress, and give you the confidence to handle any approaching chores this week. Here are some exercises you can turn to whenever you feel a little low.

Walking Spending time in nature has been proven to lower stress and uplift mood. Take your workouts outside if feasible, or simply go for a walk in the park. Breathe in the fresh air, absorb the natural surroundings, and let it all raise your spirits.

Yoga One of the exercises that combines physical movement with deep breathing and mindfulness techniques. This promotes relaxation, stress reduction, and improved focus.

Micro workouts Micro workouts, are short bursts of activity that may be completed anytime you have a few minutes to spare. For example, when watching TV at home, take a workout mat and perform squats and lunges in between commercials. While you wait for the kettle to boil or the microwave to go off, do some calf stretches or push-ups against a wall or kitchen counter.

Dance workout If you like dancing, then go for it. Dancing is a wonderful way to improve your mood and get your body moving. Put on your favourite lively music and dance freely.

Dance workout If you like dancing, then go for it. Dancing is a wonderful way to improve your mood and get your body moving. Put on your favourite lively music and dance freely.