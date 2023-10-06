Maternal nutrition’s impact on child’s long-term health

CHENNAI: The health and nutrition of a mother during pregnancy and the early years of the child’s life have a profound impact on the child’s long-term health and development. Adequate nutrition during this critical period is essential for the baby’s growth and development, and it can also help to protect the child from chronic diseases later in life.

There are a number of key nutrients that are important for maternal and child health. Folic acid is a B vitamin that is essential for the development of the baby’s brain and spine. It can help to prevent neural tube defects, which are birth defects that affect the brain and spine.

Iron is a mineral that is important for the production of red blood cells. Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body. Calcium is important for the development of the baby’s bones and teeth. Zinc is important for the immune system and for wound healing. It is also important for the development of the baby’s brain and nervous system and Iodine is essential for the production of thyroid hormones, which are important for growth, development, and metabolism.

Poor maternal nutrition can have the following negative consequences on the child, which can lead to premature birth, low birth weight, birth defects, increased risk of chronic diseases in the child, such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes, and poor cognitive development.

There are a few things that women can do to ensure that they are getting the nutrients they need during pregnancy and the early years of the child’s life, such as having a healthy diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein, taking prenatal vitamins that are specifically designed for pregnant women, getting regular prenatal care & check-up and breastfeeding the baby for at least initial 6 months to ensure the baby receives the adequate nutrients and immunity required for its’ growth and development.